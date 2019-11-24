|
MARY (AOSSEY) JOSLIN Torrance, Calif. Mary (Aossey) Joslin, 92, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 12, in Torrance, Calif., in the arms of her four loving daugthers. Mary was the second of 10 children born to Abdoo and Hacebe Aossey. Following her graduation as valedictorian from Franklin High School in June 1945 (see Franklin Class Poem below), she attended Coe College, graduating in 1948. While at Coe College, she met and married Don Joslin, both spending their lives as educators. She lived a very full life, raising her children, teaching, and traveling the world with her husband and children. Mary was a warm and welcoming person, and her home hosted numerous visitors, family and friends alike. Nothing meant more to Mary than family and she is sadly missed by a large extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don; her elder sister, Souad Cheetany; and a much loved son-in-law, Brad Wallace. Sadly, her brother, David, passed away a few days following her death. She is survived by her daughters, Ann Wallace, Julie (Jack) Donnelly, Carol (Michael) Martensen and Kim Joslin; six beloved grandchildren; her siblings, Lucille Barber, James (Alya) Aossey, Jumelie Cherif, Zakea Adams, Anace (Polly) Aossey, Sophie (John) Lafferty, all of Cedar Rapids, and Kamel (Patty) Aossey, of Minnetonka, Minn.; and numerous extended family members and friends. Family and friends will be gathering in her home in February to honor her exceptional life. Franklin Class Poem of 1945 Written by Mary Aossey We leave you, our dear Franklin Our work here now is done; We hold our heads up high, For the laurels we have won We'll miss you and your teachers And hope you'll miss us too; You've done so much to help us all We realize, now we're through We are leaving you dear Franklin And the happiest part of life; For a world in great upheaval Filled with sorrow, grief and strife Now a wasting war is being waged Affecting each and every soul, It summons every one of us, To come forth and play our role And when this war is fought and won, And this struggling world is free, We must pledge ourselves not to forget Those who gave all for liberty But even when this war is won, We all must heed the call To strive for honor, truth and peace All for one, and one for all So now we face the future With our hopes and spirits high; To play our part in this great world For ideals that shall not die!
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019