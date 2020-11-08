MARY "MIMI" JUNE Grand Junction, Colo. Mary "Mimi" June, 84, went home to be with the Lord at the HopeWest Hospice Center following complications due to declining health. A memorial was held for close family and friends. Mimi was born on Oct. 31, 1936, in Pueblo, Colo. She was the first born of Edward and Helen Hurlbut. She graduated from Pueblo Central High School. She worked as a bookkeeper, a nurse's assistant and housewife. She was previously married to Donald Gibson and J.T. Bradford. On Oct. 15, 1989, Mimi married Albert "Clay" June at Horizon's Foursquare Church in Grand Junction. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with grandchildren and family. She also loved being a part of her church family. She enjoyed being in the great outdoors including activities like camping, arrowhead hunting, four-wheeling and traveling. She made many trips to Yellowstone National Park. Mimi always was collecting and on the hunt for her "beloved" moose. Survivors include her husband, Clay; two daughters, Virginia "Ginger" Reed and Elana "Lanie" Bradford; two stepdaughters, Christina "Chris" Weathers and Angela "Angie" Vincent; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Michael "Mike" Bradford.



