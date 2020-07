Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Mary's life story with friends and family

Share Mary's life story with friends and family

MARY KATHERINE (HARRISON) CASTEK Kansas City, Mo. Mary Katherine (Harrison) Castek, 93, of Kansas City, Mo., formerly of Dowling, Iowa, died Thursday, July 23, 2020. Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Anderson Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store