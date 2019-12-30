Home

MARY KATHRYN "KATHY" MAHR LEA Cedar Rapids Mary Kathryn "Kathy" Mahr Lea passed away on Dec. 25, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. Private services held. Kathy was born Jan. 25, 1952, to Reginald and Evelyn Casey Mahr in Spring Grove, Minn. She graduated from Washington High School in Vinton and St. Luke's Nursing School in Cedar Rapids. She worked as a nurse at Iowa Lutheran in Des Moines and retired from the dialysis unit at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Kathy took great pride in and loved her grandchildren dearly. She also loved to travel. Kathy is survived by two sons, Jason (Becca) Lea and Aaron Lea, both of Des Moines; six grandchildren, Alexis (Brianna) Carter, Jacob, Amber, Jerry, Rowan and Jericho, a grandchild expected in 2020; and a great-grandson, Aiden Carter. Kathy also has five sisters and three brothers, Janice Parr, Lowell (Mary) Mahr, Joanne (Lyle) Ternus, Maxine Braasch, Marilyn Hite, James (Kathy) Mahr, Cindy (Bryan) Lower and Brett (Lois) Mahr. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Kenneth; nephew, Jacob Mahr; and two brothers-in-law, Jack Parr and Marvin Hite.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019
