MARY KAY (WISE) BARTON Solon Mary Kay (Wise) Barton, 76, of Solon, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at her home. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Ludmila Catholic Church. There will be a visitation at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday. Survivors include her husband, Michael; a daughter, Cindy (Anthony) Ackerman of Marion; a son, Michael (Marcy) Humphrey of Boise, Idaho; three stepsons, Joe (Angie) Barton, Jon (Angelia) Barton and Curt Barton, all of Cedar Rapids; a brother, John (Luella) Wise of Foley, Ala.; and a sister, Molly (Katie) Wise of Illinois. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Denver. Mary Kay was born on Dec. 30, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Lloyd and Marcella (O'Rourke) Wise. She married Michael J. Barton on Aug. 19, 1995, in Cedar Rapids. Mary Kay worked in administration at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home for over 14 years, retiring in 2008. She was a faithful member of St. Ludmila Catholic Church. She enjoyed beading, travel with her husband, Mike, and especially enjoyed the time spent with her beloved family and many friends. Mary Kay will be forever remembered as a wonderful and caring wife, mother, grandmother, friend and co-worker whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be given to St. Vincent DePaul. Please leave a message or tribute to the Barton family on our web page www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019