MARY KAY KNIGHT Solon Mary Kay Knight, 65, of Iowa City, died from injuries from an accident on July 16, 2020, near her home in Iowa City. A private family funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 24, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Coralville, with Father Chuck Adam officiating. Friends are invited to be with the family at the graveside service at 12:15 p.m. Friday at Mary's Cemetery, 2683 Newport Road NE, in Newport Township (south of Solon). The funeral Mass will be available to view via Zoom link on Mary's obituary page on the Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service website. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mary's Meals and/or to the family in care of Rebecca Hansen. Mary was born Jan. 12, 1955, in Rock Island, Ill., to Arthur and Margaret (Claeys) Borgonjon. She graduated from St. Anthony's School of Nursing and later moved to Iowa City where she married Siroos Shirazi. Together, they had a daughter, Rebecca. Mary later married Jerome "Jerry" Knight and they built their life together on their farm near Solon. She became a loving stepmother to Jerry's three children: Jeremy, Katie and Nick. Mary was a natural caregiver to everyone she knew and spent many years serving others as a registered nurse. Over the course of her nursing career, she worked for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and most recently for the Johnson County Visiting Nurses Association. Those who knew her will miss the joy she brought to their lives. Mary was a loving and giving person. She touched thousands through sharing her talents, time and charity. She always had a smile, a contagious laugh and a warm hug. Mary enjoyed being outdoors with her animals, spending time with family and friends and, most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. They meant the world to her and she was constantly in search of new adventures for them to enjoy together. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca (Clint) Hansen of Iowa City; sisters, Connie (Jerry) Noel, Carol (Jim) Bowe and Karen Vetter; her companion Bill Wirth of Iowa City; many nieces and nephews; and her grandchildren Sophia, Walter and Hazel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, in 2007; and her parents. Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com
.