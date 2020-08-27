MARY KELSEY PORT Cedar Rapids Mary Kelsey Port, 93, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Northbrook Care Center. Services: private on Sunday, Aug. 30, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories, where a visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is encouraged. Survivors include her husband, Arnold R. Port of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; her children, Rodney A. Port of Lowden, Iowa, and Annie Jo Beardsley of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; her grandchildren, Ranelle Schroeder of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Casey Port of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Tamara (Matt) Beardsley of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Tracy Matthiessen of Marion, Iowa, and Andrew (Charity) Beardsley of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and her great-grandchildren, Jackson Schroeder, Cory (Dee) Scott, John Dostal Jr., David Bliss, Joshua Bliss, Zachary Bliss, Joshua Thomas, KyleeAnn Thomas, Dalton Vick, Aydan Berdsley, Piper Beardsley and Autumn Beardsley. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Evelyn Snethen, Claude Kelsey, James Kelsey and Edna Simnacher. Mary was born March 25, 1927, the daughter of Harold and Rosella (Mattan) Kelsey. She married Arnold R. Port, and she was a cook for Johnney's Parkway in Cedar Rapids. She enjoyed volunteering for the Salvation Army, muscular dystrophy and visiting nursing homes. She also enjoyed square dancing, sewing, knitting and crocheting. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Please leave a message on our web page www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries. Memorials may be given to Mercy Hospice in memory of Mary.