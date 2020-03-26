|
|
MARY (NOVAK) KLOPP Cedar Rapids Mary (Novak) Klopp, 99, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020. A private family service will be held at a later date. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is assisting the family. Mary was born June 12, 1920, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of John and Marie (Svoboda) Novak. She was united in marriage to Loren Klopp May 8, 1939, in Dubuque, Iowa. They farmed for 10 years on the Klopp Homestead on Blairs Ferry Road, and then 25 years in the Alburnett area. Through the years, Mary worked for Royal Laundry, Killians, Collins Radio and Tanager Place. After retirement, Mary started art and painting classes at Witwer Center in Cedar Rapids. She found her true passion and made many friends in her "watercolor group." For years, she exhibited her paintings at the Jones County Fair. She loved sewing, gardening, fishing, baking kolaches, and singing many Czech songs like, "Annie In The Cabbage Patch," on Sunday mornings. Survivors include two children, Janet (Leo) Cook of Monticello and Kenneth (Shirley) Klopp of Danville, Iowa; son-in-law, Ronald Kula of Cedar Rapids; sister-in-law, Kathleen Novak of Lisbon; grandchildren, Suzanne Kula of Olathe, Kan., William (Bill) Kula of Marion, Yvette Saeugling of Dubuque, Tina McDonough of Monticello, Jill McDermott of Monticello, Heather McDonald of Monticello and Melissa Klopp of Danville; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Loren; daughter, Sharon Kula; grandson, Nicholas Mitchell; seven brothers; and one sister. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Her family wishes to thank the staff and residents of Evergreen Estates III for their friendship, support, and care for Mary over the last 10 years.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020