Home

POWERED BY

Services
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
For more information about
Mary Kraus
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kraus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kraus

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Kraus Obituary
MARY C. KRAUS Cedar Rapids Mary C. Kraus, 87, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her home of natural causes. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Pius X Catholic Church by the Rev. Mark Murphy. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family after 9 a.m. Friday at the church. Teahen Funeral Home is assisting the family. Mary is survived by her sister, Arlene Gehl of Monticello; son-in-law, Terry Nemmers of Cedar Rapids; grandson, Noah of Cedar Rapids; stepgrandchildren, Tyler of Cedar Rapids and Alexandra of Colorado Springs, Colo.; nieces and nephews, Ann (Bob) Reddin of Zwingle, Deb (Mike) Sickles of Cedar Rapids, Bonnie (Steve) Covey of Houston, Texas, Judy (Bill) Raymond of Center Junction, Amy (Gary Lawrence) Chapman of Monticello, Dennis (Rosemary) Wiederhold of Bradenton, Fla., Sharon McGurk of Sarasota, Fla., Pam (Gene) Ziegenhorn of Andrews, S.C., James Wiederhold of Dubuque, Ron (Heather) Wiederhold of Sarasota and Kevin Wiederhold of Texas; and many great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy Nemmers, in 2017; brother, Harold, in 1961; and nieces, Cathy Kroul and Patsy Wierderhold. Mary was born Oct. 18, 1931, at home in Dubuque, the daughter of Clarence and Helen Breitbach Wiederhold. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Dubuque in 1948. She retired as a teller supervisor for Merchants Bank, and also at Kohl's for 21 years, retiring in 2018. She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. Mary enjoyed spending time with her pride and joy, daughter, Nancy; and grandson, Noah. She was very involved in her church. Memorials may be sent to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now