MARY C. KRAUS Cedar Rapids Mary C. Kraus, 87, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her home of natural causes. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Pius X Catholic Church by the Rev. Mark Murphy. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family after 9 a.m. Friday at the church. Teahen Funeral Home is assisting the family. Mary is survived by her sister, Arlene Gehl of Monticello; son-in-law, Terry Nemmers of Cedar Rapids; grandson, Noah of Cedar Rapids; stepgrandchildren, Tyler of Cedar Rapids and Alexandra of Colorado Springs, Colo.; nieces and nephews, Ann (Bob) Reddin of Zwingle, Deb (Mike) Sickles of Cedar Rapids, Bonnie (Steve) Covey of Houston, Texas, Judy (Bill) Raymond of Center Junction, Amy (Gary Lawrence) Chapman of Monticello, Dennis (Rosemary) Wiederhold of Bradenton, Fla., Sharon McGurk of Sarasota, Fla., Pam (Gene) Ziegenhorn of Andrews, S.C., James Wiederhold of Dubuque, Ron (Heather) Wiederhold of Sarasota and Kevin Wiederhold of Texas; and many great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy Nemmers, in 2017; brother, Harold, in 1961; and nieces, Cathy Kroul and Patsy Wierderhold. Mary was born Oct. 18, 1931, at home in Dubuque, the daughter of Clarence and Helen Breitbach Wiederhold. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Dubuque in 1948. She retired as a teller supervisor for Merchants Bank, and also at Kohl's for 21 years, retiring in 2018. She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. Mary enjoyed spending time with her pride and joy, daughter, Nancy; and grandson, Noah. She was very involved in her church. Memorials may be sent to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019