Mary L. (Stumpff) Skow
1945 - 2020
MARY L. (STUMPFF) SKOW Cedar Rapids Mary L. (Stumpff) Skow, 75, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. A private memorial service will be held and livestreamed on the Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home website tribute page for Mary, under "photos and videos or media," starting at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A public Celebration of Life honoring Mary will take place at a later date. Mary was born on June 28, 1945, in Jefferson, Iowa, the daughter of Ray and Jane (Beltz) Stumpff. She was united in marriage to Jimmie Skow on Aug. 28, 1961, in Iowa City. The couple later divorced. Mary worked at the Duck Inn, Will Rogers, Southside and The Keg as a bartender. She loved bartending because of all the people she had the privilege of meeting. Mary was an in-home caregiver in California, and considered caring for her mom as she aged as the most rewarding job of her life. She loved playing Euchre with friends and shopping. Mary enjoyed traditions and made an art of celebrating holidays. Her greatest joy was watching her grandchildren grow into adults. Survivors include her children, Jeff Skow, Mike (Marcia) Skow and Kim (Joe) Burg; grandchildren, Felicia (Justin), Brock (Hannah), Hannah (Brandon) and Hunter; great-grandchild, Mavrick; siblings, Jim (Pam) Stumpff, Linda (Lynn) Rutherford and Bill Stumpff; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Kathy Jean Skow; sisters, Anne Thompson and Leslie Fisher; and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the Palliative Care Team and health care providers at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital, especially Dr. Kopec, Susan and Renee. Please share a memory of Mary at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Memorial service
03:00 PM
livestreamed on the Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home website tribute page for Mary
