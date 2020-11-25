1/1
Mary Lacina
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY THERESA (BERRY) LACINA North English Mary Theresa (Berry) Lacina died Nov. 23, 2020, peacefully at home on the farm where she grew up, two months shy of her 90th birthday. She was born on that farm on Jan. 8, 1931, to Lambert and Mary Jane (Collins) Berry. Mary graduated from Millersburg High School in 1948 and attended Ottumwa Heights College for one year. In 1953, she married Richard Lacina and returned to the family farm, where they raised 11 children. She was involved in numerous school and community activities, from attending ballgames and band concerts to supporting veterans with the Legion Auxiliary. Mary was a Girl Scout leader for more than 45 years, inspiring countless young girls. Active in the Catholic church, she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and taught catechism. In 1972, Mary was the first woman elected to the Deep River-Millersburg school board. When the English Valley Care Center opened in 1973, Mary was one of the original employees and devoted 32 years of service to its residents. As a grandma, she loved participating in her grandkids' lives, school events and special occasions. She enjoyed traveling to various states and countries, experiencing the people, food and culture. Mary is survived by her children, Robert (Laura), Kathleen (Timothy) Snyder, Joan (James) Frazier, Thomas (Julie), Kenneth, Patricia (Carlos), Charles (Kelly), John, Carol (Martin) Snyder, Barbara (Greg, and Theresa; 17 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Loretta White; six nieces and nephews; and three grand-nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her brother-in-law. A funeral Mass will be held 10:30 am Saturday, Nov. 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in North English. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery, near Millersburg. Masks and social distancing will be required. Powell Funeral Home in North English is caring for Mary and her family. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Mary's name to the Millersburg Legion Auxiliary, the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa or your local library.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powell Funeral Home
116 W Broad St
North English, IA 52316
(319) 664-3385
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Powell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved