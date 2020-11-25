MARY THERESA (BERRY) LACINA North English Mary Theresa (Berry) Lacina died Nov. 23, 2020, peacefully at home on the farm where she grew up, two months shy of her 90th birthday. She was born on that farm on Jan. 8, 1931, to Lambert and Mary Jane (Collins) Berry. Mary graduated from Millersburg High School in 1948 and attended Ottumwa Heights College for one year. In 1953, she married Richard Lacina and returned to the family farm, where they raised 11 children. She was involved in numerous school and community activities, from attending ballgames and band concerts to supporting veterans with the Legion Auxiliary. Mary was a Girl Scout leader for more than 45 years, inspiring countless young girls. Active in the Catholic church, she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and taught catechism. In 1972, Mary was the first woman elected to the Deep River-Millersburg school board. When the English Valley Care Center opened in 1973, Mary was one of the original employees and devoted 32 years of service to its residents. As a grandma, she loved participating in her grandkids' lives, school events and special occasions. She enjoyed traveling to various states and countries, experiencing the people, food and culture. Mary is survived by her children, Robert (Laura), Kathleen (Timothy) Snyder, Joan (James) Frazier, Thomas (Julie), Kenneth, Patricia (Carlos), Charles (Kelly), John, Carol (Martin) Snyder, Barbara (Greg, and Theresa; 17 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Loretta White; six nieces and nephews; and three grand-nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her brother-in-law. A funeral Mass will be held 10:30 am Saturday, Nov. 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in North English. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery, near Millersburg. Masks and social distancing will be required. Powell Funeral Home in North English is caring for Mary and her family. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Mary's name to the Millersburg Legion Auxiliary, the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa or your local library.