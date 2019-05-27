MARY LEA GUDENKAUF Cascade Mary Lea Gudenkauf, 78, of Cascade, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Friends and relatives of Mary Lea may call from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Friends may call after 9 a.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday. Services for Mary Lea will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with the Rev. Douglas Loecke officiating. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa. She was born July 11, 1940, in Earlville, Iowa, the daughter of Leo and Marie (Melchert) Recker. She received her education from St. Patrick's School in Ryan, Iowa. She was united in marriage on June 19, 1962, to Loras Gudenkauf at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ryan, Iowa. He preceded her in death on Jan. 10, 2018. The couple farmed in the Cascade area. She was a member of the St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa. She is survived by two children, Richard Gudenkauf of Cascade and Rhonda Andrew Toms and husband Shane Toms of Cedar Rapids; two grandsons, Tyler Andrews and Sawyer Toms; one brother, Loras (Gloria) Recker of Ryan; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Eugene (Anita) Gudenkauf, Bernadette (Robert) Staner of Cascade, Joyce (Tony) Feldman of Earlville, James Rollinger of Cascade and JoAnn (Donald) Knipper of Hopkinton. She is preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Mary Gudenkauf, in infancy in 1964; one brother, Kenneth Recker; sisters-in-law, Lavonne Rollinger and Sandy Rollinger; and her father- and mother-in-law, Edward and Lucille Gudenkauf. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2019