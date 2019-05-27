Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cascade - Cascade
205 Hayes Street SW
Cascade, IA 52033
1-800-373-7745
For more information about
Mary Gudenkauf
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gudenkauf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lea Gudenkauf

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Lea Gudenkauf Obituary
MARY LEA GUDENKAUF Cascade Mary Lea Gudenkauf, 78, of Cascade, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Friends and relatives of Mary Lea may call from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Friends may call after 9 a.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday. Services for Mary Lea will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with the Rev. Douglas Loecke officiating. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa. She was born July 11, 1940, in Earlville, Iowa, the daughter of Leo and Marie (Melchert) Recker. She received her education from St. Patrick's School in Ryan, Iowa. She was united in marriage on June 19, 1962, to Loras Gudenkauf at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ryan, Iowa. He preceded her in death on Jan. 10, 2018. The couple farmed in the Cascade area. She was a member of the St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa. She is survived by two children, Richard Gudenkauf of Cascade and Rhonda Andrew Toms and husband Shane Toms of Cedar Rapids; two grandsons, Tyler Andrews and Sawyer Toms; one brother, Loras (Gloria) Recker of Ryan; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Eugene (Anita) Gudenkauf, Bernadette (Robert) Staner of Cascade, Joyce (Tony) Feldman of Earlville, James Rollinger of Cascade and JoAnn (Donald) Knipper of Hopkinton. She is preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Mary Gudenkauf, in infancy in 1964; one brother, Kenneth Recker; sisters-in-law, Lavonne Rollinger and Sandy Rollinger; and her father- and mother-in-law, Edward and Lucille Gudenkauf. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now