Mary Lee Hayes Obituary
MARY LEE SMITH HAYES Cedar Rapids Mary Lee Smith Hayes, 65, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Per Mary's wishes, there will be no services. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Mary is survived by her children, Richard "Zach" Hayes, Nicholas Hayes and Jayme Smith, all of Cedar Rapids; brother, Jim Hull of Kansas City, Mo.; sister, Georgia Hull of Texas; nieces, Kim and Mary; nephews, Alex, Ben, Tim and David; and former husband and friend, Doug Smith. To read a full obituary and to leave condolences, go to www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2020
