MARY LOU ELLIS Cedar Rapids Mary Lou Ellis, 86, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully surrounded by her three children at West Ridge Care Center on Thursday, June 11, 2020. A private family graveside service will take place next to the Ellis Century Farm. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Survivors include three children, Don C. (Valerie) Ellis of Solon and Gary (Denise) Ellis and Judy (Blaine) Worley of Cedar Rapids; two sisters, Janet (Norman) Hlas and Linda (Keith) Campbell; eight grandchildren, Ryan (Heather) Ellis and Haley (Travis) Holub, Brett (Mandy) Ellis, Brittany (Rick) Kron, and Tyler Ellis, Brock (Rachel) Worley, Chad (Lindsay) Worley and Dane (Kaitie) Worley; eight great-grandchildren, Lydia, Lauren, Lana, Owen, Nile, Stella, Jack and Breckon; and baby Evelyn on the way. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Don, in 2014; and parents, Floyd and Gladys Massingham. Mary Lou was born on March 19, 1934, in Walker, Iowa, the daughter of Floyd and Gladys Schmidt Massingham. She graduated as salutatorian of her class from Walker High School in 1952 and played girls' basketball. She married the love of her life, Don G. Ellis, on Aug. 6, 1952, on the live, nationally televised "Bride and Groom Show" in New York City. (Watch the video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=1zKExlk0PWc) Mary Lou was a devoted member of Kenwood Park Presbyterian Church, now known as Echo Hill. As a young mother of three, she became the ultimate homemaker. She was an excellent cook, talented seamstress and enjoyed scrapbooking. Mary Lou loved planting flowers and mowing the yard. She valued time spent with her family on camping vacations and pontoon boating on Lake Macbride. Other activities included bowling in leagues, card clubs, shopping and volunteering at her children's schools. She dearly loved her great-grandchildren and grandchildren who described "Lou" as funny, spunky and generous. The family would like to thank the caring staff at West Ridge Care Center for six years of dedicated service. Memorials may be directed to her family in her name. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.
June 13, 2020
So sorry of hearing of Mary Lous passing. She was so joyful and happy. Sorry I did not
Get to see her more often. It was happy times to see my Sister and her together.



Karen Kessler
Friend
June 13, 2020
I'm going to miss your mother. Hugs to you and your family!
Wendy Finn
Friend
June 13, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire family. Mary Lou is now with the 2 loves of her life, God and Don!
So this is Sara Langenfeld, Navin. I grew up 2 doors down from the Ellis family. Mary Lou was like another mother to me when I was little. So here is what I remember.......She was so fun to be around and full of zest. She had THE most beautiful yard and BEST kept house and always had something NEW on the horizon for dinner. She raised 3 beautiful, successful children and was a devoted, lovey wife. And now that I think of it she would say ya ya ya alot!!! God bless her. She will forever be remembered for so many lovely gifts she possessed and shared. Except for maybe the sewing class she got me into!!! LOL. Thanks for memories Mary Lou. Now help us get ready for our homes in heaven with you. Love, Sara
Sara Navin
Friend
June 13, 2020
My heart is heavy at Mary Lous passing. She brought a sparkle every time she was present. Words cant express the sadness we all feel from losing her from this life.
Wayne Haines
Family
June 12, 2020
I am so very sorry about your loss. I was so blessed to work with Mary Lou this past 18 months at Westridge. She made me laugh and smile every single day. You have a wonderful family, and I am so grateful to have been involved with Mary Lou's care. Prayers and love sent your way.
My deepest sympathy.
Becky Hammond RN
Becky Hammond
Friend
June 12, 2020
I miss you very much Grandma Mary Lou. I miss you asking me if I know how to swim. Love, Lydia
Lydia Ellis
Family
June 12, 2020
Thinking of Mary Lou's loving and supportive family. I have wonderful memories of talking with Mary Lou. She always put a big smile on my face. Her charisma and humor will never be forgotten. Such a beautiful lady inside and out. Much love during this difficult time.
Jodi Finzel
