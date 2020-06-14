My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire family. Mary Lou is now with the 2 loves of her life, God and Don!

So this is Sara Langenfeld, Navin. I grew up 2 doors down from the Ellis family. Mary Lou was like another mother to me when I was little. So here is what I remember.......She was so fun to be around and full of zest. She had THE most beautiful yard and BEST kept house and always had something NEW on the horizon for dinner. She raised 3 beautiful, successful children and was a devoted, lovey wife. And now that I think of it she would say ya ya ya alot!!! God bless her. She will forever be remembered for so many lovely gifts she possessed and shared. Except for maybe the sewing class she got me into!!! LOL. Thanks for memories Mary Lou. Now help us get ready for our homes in heaven with you. Love, Sara

Sara Navin

Friend