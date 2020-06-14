So sorry of hearing of Mary Lous passing. She was so joyful and happy. Sorry I did not
MARY LOU ELLIS Cedar Rapids Mary Lou Ellis, 86, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully surrounded by her three children at West Ridge Care Center on Thursday, June 11, 2020. A private family graveside service will take place next to the Ellis Century Farm. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Survivors include three children, Don C. (Valerie) Ellis of Solon and Gary (Denise) Ellis and Judy (Blaine) Worley of Cedar Rapids; two sisters, Janet (Norman) Hlas and Linda (Keith) Campbell; eight grandchildren, Ryan (Heather) Ellis and Haley (Travis) Holub, Brett (Mandy) Ellis, Brittany (Rick) Kron, and Tyler Ellis, Brock (Rachel) Worley, Chad (Lindsay) Worley and Dane (Kaitie) Worley; eight great-grandchildren, Lydia, Lauren, Lana, Owen, Nile, Stella, Jack and Breckon; and baby Evelyn on the way. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Don, in 2014; and parents, Floyd and Gladys Massingham. Mary Lou was born on March 19, 1934, in Walker, Iowa, the daughter of Floyd and Gladys Schmidt Massingham. She graduated as salutatorian of her class from Walker High School in 1952 and played girls' basketball. She married the love of her life, Don G. Ellis, on Aug. 6, 1952, on the live, nationally televised "Bride and Groom Show" in New York City. (Watch the video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=1zKExlk0PWc) Mary Lou was a devoted member of Kenwood Park Presbyterian Church, now known as Echo Hill. As a young mother of three, she became the ultimate homemaker. She was an excellent cook, talented seamstress and enjoyed scrapbooking. Mary Lou loved planting flowers and mowing the yard. She valued time spent with her family on camping vacations and pontoon boating on Lake Macbride. Other activities included bowling in leagues, card clubs, shopping and volunteering at her children's schools. She dearly loved her great-grandchildren and grandchildren who described "Lou" as funny, spunky and generous. The family would like to thank the caring staff at West Ridge Care Center for six years of dedicated service. Memorials may be directed to her family in her name. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.