MARY LOU GALLAGHER Cedar Rapids Mary Lou Gallagher, 93, passed away on Dec. 15, 2019, at Woodlands Care Center at Meth-Wick in Cedar Rapids. Per her wishes, her body has been deeded to the University of Iowa Department of Anatomy. There will be no services. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Mary Lou was born on Dec. 6, 1926, in Hickman, Neb. She married Donald C. Gallagher on June 14, 1947, in Lincoln, Neb., and has lived in the Cedar Rapids area since 1952. She is survived by her husband; daughters, Leslie and Lynn; son, Don; seven grandchildren, Jeremy, Nick, Kristi, Katie, Ryan, Dan and Patrick; and great-grandchildren, Ainsley, Porter, Cole and Hudson. Memorials may be made to Meth-Wish Endowment Fund , 1224 13th St. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405; Indian Creek Nature Center, 6665 Otis Rd. SE. Cedar Rapids IA 52403; or Waypoint, 318 Fifth St. SE, Cedar Rapids IA 52401. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019