Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kovarik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Kovarik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou Kovarik Obituary
MARY LOU KOVARIK Marion Mary Lou Kovarik, 83, of Marion, Iowa, died on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. She is survived by her son, Larry (Robin) Kovarik; two grandchildren, Skyler and Morgan, all of Marion, Iowa; six siblings, Lloyd (Billie) Hesse, Robert Hesse, Carma Hesse, Wilma (Craig) Cox, Wayne (Wanda) Hesse, all of Waterloo, Iowa, and Richard Hesse of Tennessee; and many loving extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard Kovarik; and a brother, Lawrence Hesse. Mary Lou Kovarik was born April 21, 1936, in Clarksville, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Margaret (Sherburne) Hesse. She was united in marriage to Leonard Kovarik on June 18, 1960, in Rock Island, Ill. Mary Lou was employed in the laundry department at St. Luke's Hospital. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, puzzle books, knitting and especially spending time with her grandchildren. Family times were very meaningful to Mary Lou. She will be remembered as a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now