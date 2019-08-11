|
MARY LOU KOVARIK Marion Mary Lou Kovarik, 83, of Marion, Iowa, died on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. She is survived by her son, Larry (Robin) Kovarik; two grandchildren, Skyler and Morgan, all of Marion, Iowa; six siblings, Lloyd (Billie) Hesse, Robert Hesse, Carma Hesse, Wilma (Craig) Cox, Wayne (Wanda) Hesse, all of Waterloo, Iowa, and Richard Hesse of Tennessee; and many loving extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard Kovarik; and a brother, Lawrence Hesse. Mary Lou Kovarik was born April 21, 1936, in Clarksville, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Margaret (Sherburne) Hesse. She was united in marriage to Leonard Kovarik on June 18, 1960, in Rock Island, Ill. Mary Lou was employed in the laundry department at St. Luke's Hospital. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, puzzle books, knitting and especially spending time with her grandchildren. Family times were very meaningful to Mary Lou. She will be remembered as a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019