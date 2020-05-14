|
|
MARY LOU MEADE Iowa City Mary Lou Meade, 90, of Iowa City, Iowa, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020, surrounded by her family on Mother's Day. Mary Lou Eloise Gavin was born June 21, 1929, at home in Harpers Ferry, Iowa, the daughter of Philip and Adeline (Boardman) Gavin. She enjoyed living in Harpers Ferry and had happy childhood memories of playing with her sisters and friends, picking wildflowers in the bluffs, and of her many relatives who lived there. Her family later moved to Cedar Rapids when she was a teen. Mary Lou graduated from St. Patrick's High School in 1946, at the age of 16, and worked in a theater as an usherette, where her love of movies began. She then worked for Merchants National Bank for 13 years. Mary Lou met James F. Meade while dancing to big band music at Danceland Ballroom. They married on May 6, 1961, at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, and made their home in Iowa City. They were married for 25 years until Jim's death in 1986. Mary Lou was a homemaker, and later worked for the ICCSD, Coldren Home and Elderly Services. She enjoyed writing poetry and had some of her poetry published. Mary Lou also loved music and dancing. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church. Survivors include her two daughters, Julie (Tracy Neil) Baker and granddaughter, Annette of Davenport, Mollie (Brad) Taylor and grandson, Patrick of Iowa City; her sister, Shirley Monaghan of Manchester; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her sister, Grace Gavin. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 17, at Lensing Funeral Service in Iowa City. Social distancing guidelines will be in place as you come into the funeral home. A private funeral Mass and burial will be held on Monday in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in The Gazette on May 14, 2020