1/1
Mary Lou Schmitz
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY LOU SCHMITZ Earlville Mary Lou Schmitz, 97, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home, Manchester, Iowa. She was born May 23, 1923, in Hamilton, Ill., the daughter of Frank and Millie (Ensign) Brown. She was adopted at age 9 by Daniel C. and Clara M. (Burrow) Gibbs. She graduated from Earlville High School in 1941. On June 29, 1947, Mary Lou was united in marriage to Howard L. Schmitz in Earlville. She worked at the Earlville Locker from 1949 to 1950 and as a bookkeeper at Del-Que Farm Service Co. (now Farm Service) from 1959 to 1986. Mary Lou was a member of the Earlville United Parish, where she has held all offices in the Women's Fellowship and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She liked to quilt, read and work crossword puzzles. Mary Lou's family includes her son, Alan L. Schmitz of Stout, Iowa; two grandsons, Andrew A. Schmitz of Cedar Falls and Daniel Schmitz of Stout; a daughter-in-law, Wendy Schmitz of Bailey, Colo.; and brother, Frank Brown of Oroville, Calif. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Schmitz, in 2006; two sons, David Lawrence Schmitz and Roger Louis Schmitz; her parents, Frank and Millie Brown and Daniel and Clara Gibbs; brothers, Robert H. Brown, Ralph Peterson, Homer W. Brown and Walter Brown; and sisters, Hope L. Fowler and Ann Moore. Burial services will be held at a later date at the Fairview Cemetery, Earlville. Memorials will be directed toward the Earlville United Parish. Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville, Iowa, is assisting the family. Please share a memory of Mary Lou at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home
110 N West St
Earlville, IA 52041
(563) 923-3495
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved