MARY LOU SCHMITZ Earlville Mary Lou Schmitz, 97, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home, Manchester, Iowa. She was born May 23, 1923, in Hamilton, Ill., the daughter of Frank and Millie (Ensign) Brown. She was adopted at age 9 by Daniel C. and Clara M. (Burrow) Gibbs. She graduated from Earlville High School in 1941. On June 29, 1947, Mary Lou was united in marriage to Howard L. Schmitz in Earlville. She worked at the Earlville Locker from 1949 to 1950 and as a bookkeeper at Del-Que Farm Service Co. (now Farm Service) from 1959 to 1986. Mary Lou was a member of the Earlville United Parish, where she has held all offices in the Women's Fellowship and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She liked to quilt, read and work crossword puzzles. Mary Lou's family includes her son, Alan L. Schmitz of Stout, Iowa; two grandsons, Andrew A. Schmitz of Cedar Falls and Daniel Schmitz of Stout; a daughter-in-law, Wendy Schmitz of Bailey, Colo.; and brother, Frank Brown of Oroville, Calif. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Schmitz, in 2006; two sons, David Lawrence Schmitz and Roger Louis Schmitz; her parents, Frank and Millie Brown and Daniel and Clara Gibbs; brothers, Robert H. Brown, Ralph Peterson, Homer W. Brown and Walter Brown; and sisters, Hope L. Fowler and Ann Moore. Burial services will be held at a later date at the Fairview Cemetery, Earlville. Memorials will be directed toward the Earlville United Parish. Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville, Iowa, is assisting the family. Please share a memory of Mary Lou at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.