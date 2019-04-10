MARY LOU WINTER Lawler Mary Lou Winter, 84, of Lawler, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at MercyOne Hospital in New Hampton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler, with interment in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Friends may greet the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at the church. There will be a 7:30 p.m. parish Scripture service. Visitation continues one hour before Mass on Thursday at the church. Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home in Lawler is entrusted with arrangments. Online condolences for Mary's family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com. Mary Lou Winter was born May 21, 1934, in New Hampton, Iowa, at St. Joseph's Memorial Hospital, the daughter of Phil and Clara (Gebel) Sabelka. She was the second of two daughters. Mary Lou was raised on the farm north of Lawler. She attended country school around the Lawler area. She met the love of her life, Melvin Winter, at a dance at the Inwood in Spillville. The couple was married on April 14, 1953, at Riley Ridge Church in rural Lawler. To this union, four children were born. They were longtime residents of Lawler. Mary Lou lived there her entire life until going to the New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in 2016. Mary Lou loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing holiday meals for her family as well as special events for the parish priest along with visiting priests. In her free time, she enjoyed making quilts for everyone in her family, collecting Precious Moments and spending time with Melvin on their hobby farm north of Lawler. She is survived by four children, Jerry (Patty) Winter of Cedar Rapids, Gene (Carol) Winter of Lawler, Debbie (Jeff) Drahozal of Cedar Rapids and Paula (Dennis) Meirick of Protivin; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Phyllis Vsetecka of Lawler; and one sister-in-law, Alma Ameling of Hawkeye. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Melvin on April 6, 1990. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary