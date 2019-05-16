MARY LOUISE GOLDSBERRY Cedar Rapids Mary Louise Goldsberry, 78, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, after a difficult and courageous struggle due to a thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysm. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at Teahen Funeral Home by Mick Lynch. Friends may visit with the family Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Mary Lou is survived her husband, Chet; children, Lance Goldsberry of Woodbury, Minn., Lori (Scott) Bascom of Marion, Lonie (William Hill) Goldsberry of Brooklyn Center, Minn., and Layne Goldsberry of Cedar Rapids; sister, Vivian Cruise of Cedar Rapids; 13 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by infant sons, Lee and Todd Goldsberry; daughter, Louise Goldsberry; and brothers, Clifford and Donald Yanda. Mary Lou was born Sept. 5, 1940, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Leo and Leota Moore Yanda. She attended Immaculate Conception and Wilson High School. She married Chester Goldsberry on Nov. 27, 1958, after a three-month courtship that lasted 60-plus years. Mary Lou was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She is missed immensely, and our hearts will never be the same. Mary Lou and Chet endured unimaginable loss as a young family, losing three babies those early years. Perhaps because of this, Mary Lou had a fierce love for every baby born into the family. She insisted on family first, family always, family everything. Mary Lou was a rock star in the kitchen, creating loved recipes that will be cherished and enjoyed for years to come. She is famously known for her scalloped potatoes, beef stroganoff and numerous other fabulous dishes. At gatherings, we all waited with anticipation of what she created in her kitchen. Mary loved kitties, hummingbirds, suns, angels and the color purple, which she had throughout her house. She is our angel now, sharing her strength, perseverance and unconditional love. All that she is will forever live in us. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on May 16, 2019