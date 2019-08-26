Home

Mary Louise Meeks Obituary
MARY LOUISE MEEKS Washington Mary Louise Meeks, 95, of Washington, Iowa, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Halcyon House following a short illness. Celebration of Life services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home with Pastor Jason Collier officiating. Calling hours will begin noon Monday at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will take place in Oregon Township Cemetery in Ainsworth, Iowa. Memorials have been established for the Halcyon House Good Samaritan Fund or the Ainsworth Community Church. Online condolences may be sent for Mary's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com. She is survived by her son, Richard Meeks and wife Malinda of Mountain Home, Ark.; son, Lewis Meeks and wife Cathi of Prairie Grove, Ark.; daughter-in-law, Mary M. Meeks of Republic, Mo.; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Mary is also survived by her sister, Audra Williams of Washington, Iowa; two brothers-in-law, Wayne Brock of Washington, Iowa and Robert Meeks and wife JoAnn of Runnells, Iowa; three sisters-in-law, Ruby Meeks of Boise, Idaho, Rosemary Meeks of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Katie Meeks of West Branch, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019
