MARY LUCILLE GERARD Marengo Mary Lucille Gerard, 73, of Marengo, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Private graveside services will be held in the Marengo Cemetery, Marengo, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family of Mary Gerard at 1434 LaFayette Ave., Marengo, IA 52301. Mary is survived by her two children, Kim (Herb) Alford of Marengo and Jody (Tanya) Gerard of Belle Plaine; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Jere (Barb) Klein of Florida and Sherry Dietze, of Marengo. She was preceded in death by her parents. Mary was born Dec. 15, 1946, in Marengo, the daughter of Lester and Betty (DeVore) Klein. She graduated from Iowa Valley High School in 1965. Mary was united in marriage to Jake Gerard on a Halloween night. The couple later divorced. Mary was employed at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids for 42 years. She enjoyed going to garage sales and had collections of various things. She loved spending time with her family. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020