|
|
MARY LUCILLE YOUNG Cedar Rapids Mary Lucille Young, 93, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born April 3, 1926, to Joseph and Dorothy (Cook) Wagner on their Wapello County, Iowa, farm homestead. Mary was educated during the Great Depression, graduated from Ottumwa High School in 1944, then pursued her career in office work through World War II. Marrying Gerald (Gerry) K. Young on Sept. 14, 1946, they moved to Blakesburg, Iowa, as owner/publishers of the Blakesburg Excelsior newspaper. Moving to Cedar Rapids in 1966, she became an avid church and school volunteer, homemaker and office worker, later retiring as safety clerk from RFK Transportation. Highly industrious, she continued to enjoy her many friends, interests, church, volunteer and social activities after her husband's passing in 2000 and, especially time spent with her kids, Melba/Mel and Kevin Cerveny, and Jerry and Dawn Young. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. March 17 at Cedar Memorial East. Full obituary at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Services at Calvary Baptist Church.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020