Lynn was a firecracker when I knew her in high school and college. She was always fun to be around. She brought me a gift from Mexico--a makech from the Yucatan, which I kept for over a year before returning it to her. This was a live beetle brooch with blue rhinestones glued to its shell, and it lived in a little box with a piece of bark. All I had to do was put water on the bark. I took this bug to work at the University of Iowa Registrar's Office, which is hilarious because Mary Condon (Lynn's grandmother) was my supervisor there. The bug/brooch had its photograph published in The Daily Iowan at the time. People thought it was mechanical. I had not seen Lynn much over the years but I've always kept up with, and love, the Condon family. My heart goes out to each of you in this time of sadness.

Donna Rouner

Friend