MARY LYNN HILL Iowa City Mary Lynn Hill, 69, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics following a courageous battle with cancer. Visitation for family and friends will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Because of the pandemic, masks and social distancing by attendees are required. Thank you. Family funeral services will be held Saturday with burial at Mentzer Cemetery in rural Hills. The funeral will be video recorded and placed on the funeral home website for viewing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Lynn Hill Memorial Fund. Lynn was born June 26, 1951, in Fort Benning, Ga., the daughter of J.W. "Bill" and Judy (Windsor) Condon. She was a 1969 graduate of City High School. Lynn married Dale Hill on Sept. 3, 1982, at St. Joseph's Church in Hills. Lynn was employed for many years at ACT, retiring in 2017. Lynn loved to sew and crochet. She had a wonderful sense of humor. Most important to Lynn was her family. She attended school and athletic events for her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Lynn is survived by her husband, Dale of Hills; and their two children, Devon (Chris) Brand and Travis (Gwyn) Hill; three grandchildren, Madison and Colton Brand and Clea Hill; her siblings, Steve (Carol) Condon, Dennis Condon, Beth (Bruce) Vander Schel, Jane (Craig) Hambright, Cathy (Ellis) Shultz, Patti Jensen and Barbara Condon; sister-in-law, Diane Condon; and an abundance of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews; and two great-great-nephews. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, David; her in-laws, Leonard and Ila Hill; and twin nieces, Rachel and Rebecca Condon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
