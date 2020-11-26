MARY MARGARET MANN Center Point Mary Margaret Mann, 74, of Center Point, Iowa, gained her angel wings on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Because of concerns regarding COVID-19, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Mary was born Feb. 26, 1946, to Carrol and Helen Mayrand. She had two older siblings, CJ "Sonny" and Barbara. She graduated from Regis High School in 1964. She was united in marriage to her best friend and love of her life, Paul Wayne Mann, on June 25, 1967. Mary and Paul were blessed with three wonderful sons, Bruce Charles Mann (Abby) of Texas, James Oscar Mann (Sherry) of Ankeny, Iowa, and Michael Paul Mann (deceased) (Sarah). Mary was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend who loved and was loved by all who knew her. Two of her greatest joys were simply spending time with her husband and watching her children and grandchildren grow. She always had an unconditional love for her family, friends, fur-babies ... and Elvis. Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband, Paul; sons, Bruce and Jim; her sister, Barb; along with seven grandchildren, Kylie, Jeff, Maddie, Kiersten, Parker, Payton and Brice; several nieces and nephews; cousins, friends, the "Mann Clan," their "Foodie Group" and longtime Bass Federation members. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carrol and Helen Mayrand, her brother, CJ "Sonny"; her daughter-in-law, Angie Mann; and her granddaughter, Brielle Mann. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store