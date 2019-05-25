MARY MARGARET HAYES Kinross Mary Margaret Hayes was born June 23, 1929, on the family farm near South English, Iowa, the daughter of John M. and Alice Noffsinger Grove. She graduated from Kinross High School in 1946. On March 28, 1948, Mary was united in marriage to Bruce Leroy Hayes, the love of her life, at the English River Church of the Brethren near South English. She lived her lifetime in the South English and Kinross communities. Mary was a postal clerk in Kinross for many years and retired as the postmaster of the West Chester Post Office in 2004. Mary was a member of the English River Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed hosting family functions, bird watching, walking and mowing her lawn. She was an avid game player. Mary died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City at the age of 89 years. She is survived by her children, Beverly Hayes of Coralville, Barbara (William) Burbridge of Greybull, Wyo., Janice O'Rourke of Williamsburg and Brian (Beth Cody) Hayes of Kalona; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and a sister, Catherine (Ray) Reiland of Iowa City. She was preceded by her parents; husband; a grandson, Charles Elvin Burbridge II; an infant granddaughter, Charity Cole; and three siblings, Esther Claypool, Joe Grove and Helen Jennings. Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the English River Church of the Brethren, near South English. Visitation will start at 9 a.m. Mary's grandson Pastor Andy O'Rourke will officiate. Burial will be in the Brethren Cemetery. A general memorial fund has been established. Powell Funeral Home in North English is in charge of arrangements. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on May 25, 2019