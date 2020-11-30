1/1
Mary Margaret Vanderlinden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY MARGARET VANDERLINDEN Marion Mary Margaret Vanderlinden, 50, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In agreement with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services held at this time. A celebration of Mary's life is being planned for a later date. Mary was born on June 12, 1970, the daughter of David and Gloria (Glaser) Tschudi. She was a 1989 graduate of Linn-Mar High School and went on to attend Kirkwood Community College. Mary was united in marriage to Jeffrey "Jeff" Vanderlinden in Marion. To this union, four children were born. Jeff and Mary later divorced. Raising her children was Mary's life. She loved spending every moment she could with her kids, especially going out for lunch. Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Mary is survived and lovingly remembered by her four children, Haillie (Alex Yanecek) Vanderlinden, Hannah Vanderlinden, Harrison Vanderlinden and Hope Vanderlinden, all of Marion; their father and her former husband, Jeff Vanderlinden of Marion; mother, Gloria Tschudi of Marion; three brothers, Mike, Mark and Marty Tschudi; and one sister, Michelle Brophy. She was preceded in death by her father, David Tschudi; and fiance, Randy Merck. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. Please share a memory of Mary at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved