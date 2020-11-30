MARY MARGARET VANDERLINDEN Marion Mary Margaret Vanderlinden, 50, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In agreement with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services held at this time. A celebration of Mary's life is being planned for a later date. Mary was born on June 12, 1970, the daughter of David and Gloria (Glaser) Tschudi. She was a 1989 graduate of Linn-Mar High School and went on to attend Kirkwood Community College. Mary was united in marriage to Jeffrey "Jeff" Vanderlinden in Marion. To this union, four children were born. Jeff and Mary later divorced. Raising her children was Mary's life. She loved spending every moment she could with her kids, especially going out for lunch. Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Mary is survived and lovingly remembered by her four children, Haillie (Alex Yanecek) Vanderlinden, Hannah Vanderlinden, Harrison Vanderlinden and Hope Vanderlinden, all of Marion; their father and her former husband, Jeff Vanderlinden of Marion; mother, Gloria Tschudi of Marion; three brothers, Mike, Mark and Marty Tschudi; and one sister, Michelle Brophy. She was preceded in death by her father, David Tschudi; and fiance, Randy Merck. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. Please share a memory of Mary at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.