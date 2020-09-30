1/1
Mary McGuire
MARY LOUISE MCGUIRE Marion Mary Louise McGuire, 86, passed away Aug. 26, 2020. She was born to the late Mary M. Leahy Kennedy and Raymond C. Kennedy. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1953 and married Jim McGuire that same year. They divorced in 1986. She worked at Rockwell Collins for 30 years and was a member of IBEW. She was a Brownie leader. She loved going to the pool, bowling, traveling, collecting antiques, crossword puzzles and doing puzzles. In later years, she was a volunteer and cared for many adults and children after retirement. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She is survived by her children, Kris Thompson (Gary), Brian McGuire, Curt McGuire (Cheri) and Karan Cook (Ron); grandchildren, Rob Thompson (Amy), Ryan Thompson (Angela), Ryan McGuire (Kim), Justine Triola (Dominick), Ethan Thompson (Rachel) and Ashley Ciesielski (Austin); great-grandchildren, Carrie Thompson, Sully McGuire and Rory McGuire; and a brother and sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother. Mary requested a private funeral. The family wishes to thank all who cared for Mary during her past few years at Willow Gardens. They were compassionate and loving. We are truly grateful for all they did to care for her.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 30, 2020.
