Obituary Condolences Flowers MARY MEEKS Shellsburg Mary Meeks, 92, of Shellsburg, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Feb. 15, 2019. Funeral services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Mary Lucille Batchelder Meeks was born March 21, 1926, to Harrison and Lena Beck Batchelder in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Mary lived in Cedar Rapids until the age of 5 when her family moved to Springville. Mary was the youngest of seven children. She grew up enjoying sledding in the winter and roller skating in the summer and often helped around the house cleaning and canning. Mary's first job was at the local lumber yard doing bookkeeping. She loved writing her brothers, who were all in World War II. After graduation in 1944 from Springville High School, Mary moved back to Cedar Rapids. In 1946, Mary attended a dance at the Old Fellows Hall in Springville, where she met the love of her life, Darwin Meeks. He would often sing the song "My Mary" to her. A short time after they started dating, Darwin moved to California. He mailed Mary an engagement ring and a letter and she accepted his proposal and joined him there. They married on March 17, 1947, at a small wedding manor in Los Angeles. They stayed in California until their parents' failing health led them back to Iowa. They first lived in Anamosa with Darwin's parents, where their first son, Randy Alan, was born, and then moved to Marion and lived with Mary's brother, Gale. A short time later they moved back to Cedar Rapids, where their second son, Ronnie Lee, and later third son, Reggie Verl, were born. Mary held several jobs including Killian's, May's Drug, Katz Jewelry and Cargill. Mary's real aspiration was in dress design and she took a correspondence course. Mary spent time as a den mother when the boys were young and in Cub Scouts. Their daughter, Roxann Renee, was also born in Cedar Rapids. Mary was a room mother and Brownie troop leader for her. Mary enjoyed traveling over the years with family and friends, including fishing trips to Minnesota and trips to Colorado, Mackinac Island and the Ozarks, just to name a few. Mary enjoyed many hobbies over the years including gardening, crocheting, genealogy, making miniature furniture, flower making and making handmade clay beads and bracelets. She loved playing Scrabble with her neighbors and was an avid Hawkeyes fan and loved to watch "Days of Our Lives." Most of all, she cherished time with family and loved ones. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Randy (Billie) Meeks of Cedar Rapids and Ronnie and Reggie Meeks, both of Shellsburg, and Roxann (Tim) Martinek of Marion. Mary has two grandchildren, Tina (Bryon) Ruby and their children, Alec and Hallie, along with Kim (Pat) Shields and their children, Ronan, Gwendalyn and Evalyn. She is also survived by many extended family members. Mary was proceeded in death by her husband, Darwin of 54 years; grandchildren, Todd Meeks and Chris Feller; her parents and her brothers, Howard, Harold, Gale, Glen, Cecil; and her sister, Bernice. Mary was a caring, loving woman who always put everyone's needs ahead of her own. She spent many years caring for others including Darwin and her brother, Cecil. She did a wonderful job raising her family and they are forever grateful for her loving ways. She was the most positive and encouraging woman you ever met. The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Mercy for their compassionate care of Mary as she journeyed to eternal rest alongside her husband and family who passed before her. A big thank-you to Cheri and Lisa for taking such good care of her at home and to the staff of the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House for the care provided there. We cannot thank you enough for taking such great care of our special mom. In memory of Mary, memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries