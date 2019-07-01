MARY MERFELD BAKER Cedar Rapids Mary Merfeld Baker, 74, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, after a very short battle of a rare form of cancer. She accepted this diagnosis and died peacefully in her home with family members at her side, never losing her sense of humor. Mary was born Jan. 7, 1945, in Monticello, Iowa, the daughter of Elizabeth (Redmond) and Lester Merfeld. She was a 1963 graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Monticello and AIC in Davenport. She married Larry Baker in Monticello and he died in 2001. Mary had worked at Georgia Pacific in Monticello, and was later employed for more than 35 years at Welty Way/Met Coil in Cedar Rapids, until her retirement in 2005. She is survived by her siblings, Jerry Merfeld of Anamosa, Louise (Ed) Harn of Cedar Rapids, Richard (Sandy) Merfeld of Tama, Nancy (Larry) Meier of Monticello and Barbara (Mark) Embree of Greensburg, Ind.; extended family; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her father, Lester Merfeld, in 1960; and her mother, Elizabeth Merfeld Ash, in 2007. Although there will be no funeral services as per her wishes, private family burial will take place at a later date. Papich-Kuba Funeral Service, Cedar Rapids, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Gazette on July 1, 2019