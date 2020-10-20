1/
Mary Morris
MARY T. MORRIS Manchester Mary T. Morris, 85, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. She was born Aug. 24, 1935, in Hopkinton, the daughter of Albert and Marcella (Leyendecker) Derga. Because of COVID-19, masks are required at the funeral home and at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Masonville with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends also may call from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment: Oakland Cemetery, Manchester.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 20, 2020.
