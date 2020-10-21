Mary Morris

MARY T. MORRIS Manchester Mary T. Morris, 85, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. She was born Aug. 24, 1935, the daughter of Albert and Marcella (Leyendecker) Derga. Having grown up on a farm herself, it was not surprising she married a farmer. Mary and Robert Morris Sr. were wed at St. Paul Catholic Church in Worthington on Nov. 16, 1957. Eight children were born to this union. The couple began their journey on a small farm in the Hiawatha area, only to purchase the "home place" farm three miles north of Masonville in 1969. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and prayed the rosary faithfully. Mary was the heartbeat of the family. She was a committed, caring and involved farm wife. She always had a huge garden full of vegetables that led to a very full freezer! Mary was a great cook, didn't matter if she was cooking for 10 or 20, those meals were memorable, chicken or fish with creamed peas was a favorite. And there was a never ending dessert of some sort, always on the kitchen counter. Mary found embroidery was a nice way to end her day. She was a diehard Cubs fan and cheered for the Miami Dolphins. We were blessed with a special person who took time for all. She enjoyed the role of being a mom and truly loved the title of grandma. We are so blessed for all the treasured memories that will last all of us a lifetime. Survivors include her eight children, Kathy (Larry) Brunsman of Manchester, Bob (Susan) Morris Jr. of Manchester, Connie (Chris) Algeo of Tacoma, Wash., Karen (Scott) Bohr of Marion, Mike (Beth) Morris of Marion, Judy (Matt Anderson) Morris of Tacoma, Leroy Morris of Cedar Rapids and Janet (Rob) Dudley of Winthrop; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Alvera Weber of Manchester, Berniece Lansing of Dyersville, Grace Neuzil of Dyersville and Jane Hahn of Dyersville; one brother, John (Kathy) Derga of Worthington; two brothers-in-law, Larry (Nancy) Morris and William Morris, both of Cedar Rapids; and three sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Overman and Lois Morris, both of Cedar Rapids, and Carol Derga of Racine, Wis. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, in 2019; her parents, Albert and Marcella Derga; her parents-in-law, William and Harriet Morris; her brother, Albert Leo Derga; and her brothers-in law, Richard Morris, Ralph Weber, Art Lansing, Dick Neuzil and Herb Hahn. Because of COVID-19, masks are required at the funeral home and at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Masonville with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends also may call from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment: Oakland Cemetery, Manchester, Iowa.