MARY NORLIN Monticello Mary Norlin, 92, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, March 31, 2019, at her home in Monticello. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello, with burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, where a parish rosary will be said at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue after 10 a.m. Thursday at the church. Mary Elizabeth Norlin was born in Black Duck, Minn., on Jan. 11, 1927, to Ward and Irene (Bergin) Lathrop. The family later moved to Minneapolis, where Mary attended school, graduating from Columbia Heights High School in 1945. Following high school, she traveled with a friend to San Francisco, where she met a young Marine, C.L. "Gus" Norlin. As Gus often said, "She chased me until I caught her." The couple was married on April 12, 1947, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello. It was here they spent the rest of their lives raising five children and becoming very involved in their church and community. Mary had many interests in life. First and foremost, she was very devoted and active in her church and parish school. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima study club for more than 60 years. Mary was an avid flower gardener and served on the board at Riverside Gardens, where she was an active gardener for nearly 20 years. A love of antiques led Mary to start and operate the Monticello antique fair and flea market, which ran bi-annually from 1973 until 1995, 46 shows in all. Mary was a charter member of Military Trail No. 438 International Questers Antique and Preservation Club since 1970. A long life well-lived and an asset to her community, she was loved and respected by many. Mary is survived by her five children, Cindy (Pete) Hall, Monticello, Greg (Nancy) Norlin, Anamosa, Tom (Peggy) Norlin, Hopkinton, Pam (Bill) Foley, Monticello, and Tim (Lisa) Norlin, Marshfield, Wis.; a sister, Patricia Blair, Eau Claire, Wis.; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, C.L. Norlin, in 1995; a grandson, Ryan Norlin; and two sisters, Rita Lathrop and Renee Smith. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary