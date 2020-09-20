1/
Mary O'Neal
1941 - 2020
MARY O'NEAL Cedar Rapids Mary O'Neal, 79, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Sept. 15, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Mary was born in Cuero Texas, to Camilo Dias Zapata and Juana Medina (both deceased), on May 12, 1941. She was married to Robert Edward O'Neal for 50 years at the time of his passing on June 23, 2007. Mary also is preceded in death by her eldest son, Michael; grandson, Braeden; and great-grandson, Gabriel. Mary is survived by her children, Anita (Kenneth), Robert (Megan), Teena (Tom), Steven, Phillip (Stephanie) and Christopher (Amy); 22 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren. Mary was passionate about her faith in Jesus Christ, family and her fellow man. She loved fiercely, gave freely, and always had a meal prepared for those who gathered at her table. Visitation is scheduled at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, with service to follow at 3 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, Tenn. Internment will be held privately at a later date. Any memorials may be directed to the family. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, (615) 794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 PM
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
SEP
20
Service
03:00 PM
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3009 Columbia Avenue
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 794-2289
