MARY OLIVE HURST Solon Mary Olive Hurst, 92, formerly of Alexandria, Ind., passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the Solon Care Center in Solon, Iowa. She was born in Rossville, Ind., on Dec. 3, 1926, the daughter of Troy and Rosa (Welborn) Fox. Mary grew up in Orestes, Ind., and graduated from Alexandria High School in 1945. Mary Olive and Robert (Bob) Hurst were married in 1946. Bob farmed and Mary Olive worked for Indiana Bell Telephone. In 1948, they had their first child, Marcia, and three years later David followed. In the early 1960s, Mary Olive returned to work as a medical assistant for Drs. Overpeck and Owen at the Alexandria Clinic. She enjoyed her work there for 18 years before retiring. In 2012, Mary Olive and Bob moved to Solon to be closer to family. Mary was a member of the Christian Church of Orestes in her youth. Upon her marriage, she joined the Alexandria First Baptist Church and was an active member and deaconess until her move to Iowa. There, she attended the Solon Methodist Church. Always interested in family and history, Mary Olive became the family genealogist, researching extensively the Fox, Welborn and Hurst family history. She was an active member of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution). Mary Olive was also an avid supporter and member of the Alexandria-Monroe Historical Society. She was affiliated with the Order of the Eastern Star. Mary Olive loved her family and her wide network of friends. Always "G-Mom" to her grandchildren, she and "Pop" were the anchors to the family. Mary Olive will be remembered as the Baker of pies, Mistress of chicken and noodles and Spoiler of grandchildren! She is survived by her brother, Bill (Cheri) Fox of Alexandria; son, David (Marti) Hurst of Mount Vernon; grandchildren, Jim (Jean) Prough, John Prough, Emily (Scott) Hurst-Zahner, Bari (Renee) Watkins, Ben (Julia) Watkins, Delanie Hurst, Capt. Michael Burbridge and Stephanie Scheer; and sons-in-law, Dan (Kathy) Prough and Danny (Mary) Watkins. She also is survived by 10 great-grandchildren and seven nieces and nephews. Mary Olive was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; daughter, Marcia; and brother, Charles. Services honoring Mary Olive's life, legacy and faith will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria, with Pastor Michael Deutsch officiating. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery, Alexandria. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Our family expresses a deep sense of gratitude for the expertise and kind service provided by the Solon Care Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the . Online condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com. Published in The Gazette on May 28, 2019