MARY OWENS Cedar Rapids Mary Owens, 76, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at her home. Services will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include sons, Mike DeVore and Brian (DeDe) Eschen; grandchildren, Arielle and Bailey DeVore and Abbie and Bree Eschen; and four great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded by her husband, Danny Owens; and parent, Lloyd Wehrenburg. Mary was born in Storm Lake, Iowa, on July 22, 1942. She worked at Quaker Oats for more than 30 years, retired, and was member of the Old Timers. Dogs were her passion in her life, along with being an avid Hawkeyes and Cyclones fan. Mary will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com. Published in The Gazette on May 12, 2019