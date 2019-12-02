|
|
MARY PATRICIA LANE Cedar Rapids Mary Patricia Lane, 85, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family. Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Cedar Memorial Chapel State Room. Burial: Green Cemetery in Morley, Iowa. Mary was born May 22, 1934, in rural Benton County, the daughter of Robert Earl and Helen Berry. She was the third child of six. Mary went to school and graduated from Lincoln High School in Vinton in 1952. On Dec. 27, 1953, she married Robert F. Lane in Cedar Rapids. They were married 59 years and were blessed with four children. Mary loved being a mother. She was involved in PTA, was a campfire leader and a room mother. She believed in the importance of family, faith, hard work, kindness, tolerance, generosity, forgiveness and love. She was a strong woman, gentle but direct, and had an amazing sense of humor up to the very last day she was with us. Mary had various jobs throughout her life: Popcorn Girl at the Vinton Theatre, worked at Lanes Jewelry Store, receptionist at the YMCA, an assistant for 2 ladies at WMT TV show "Home Fare," sold Coventry Jewelry and co-owner of the Coast to Coast store in New Hampton, Iowa, which closed in 1982. She moved back to Cedar Rapids and had a strong career working at St. Luke's Hospital as an Auxiliary volunteer and became as assistant manager in the flower shop. Friends and all those who met her loved her. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and needed 24/7 care, which was given to her by her four children after her husband, Bob, passed away in 2012. Even as the disease slowly took the mother we all loved, she still remained sweet and was always so happy to have visitors. So true to her personality. Mary is survived by her children, Greg Lane (Roxanne Leffert) of Central City, Lori Willadesen (Bob Burgess) of Cedar Rapids, Lisa Lane of Cedar Rapids and Tim (Linda) Lane of Cedar Rapids; her grandchildren, Susan, Robert, Matthew, Patricia, Jenny, Jason, Amanda and Andrea; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents, Earl and Helen Barry; brother, Thomas Lockhart; sister, Clara Pulda; and grandson, Brandon Leffert. Please leave a message for the family on our webpage, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries. Memorials may be directed to the family in memory in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019