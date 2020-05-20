Home

MARY L. PRIZLER Williamsburg Mary L. Prizler, 92, of rural Williamsburg, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her son's home. Mary Louise Schwab was born Dec. 28, 1927, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Emma (Kahler) Schwab. She married Harvey H. Prizler on June 5, 1957, in Oxford. Before her marriage, she worked at Nunn's Grocery Store in Oxford. After marriage, she supported her husband and raised their family on the farm. She enjoyed doing crafts for many years, loved her gardens and raising dogs in their kennels for many years. Her family includes her two sons, Harvey Prizler Jr. (Laurie) and Vernon Prizler (Rhonda); grandchildren, Chris Prizler (Jessie), Travis Prizler, Tyler Prizler, Kela Riddle (Luke), Kendra Prizler, Kenny Prizler and Molly Miller; and great-grandchildren, Conner Prizler, Cale Prizler, Logan Riddle and Ily Eichorn. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Tanner Prizler; and her sister, Freida Schwab. Private family graveside services were held at East York Cemetery in rural Iowa County. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 20, 2020
