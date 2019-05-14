MARY JEANNE RECKER Springville Mary Jeanne Recker, 80, formerly of Anamosa and Springville, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Mercy Hallmar in Cedar Rapids surrounded by her family after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Red Cedar Lodge, Squaw Creek Park in Marion. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Marion, where friends may also call one hour before the service. A luncheon will follow at the parish hall. Mary Jeanne was born Sept. 7, 1938, in Monticello, Iowa, to Leo and Bernice (Crowley) Donovan. She married Donald Recker at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Castle Grove in 1958. Together, they raised four children and farmed near Anamosa before moving to Springville in 2009. A loving wife, mother, and devoted homemaker, Mary Jeanne enjoyed baking and cooking for her family and friends. Her steadfast faith in God was evident to all who knew her. Mary Jeanne is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Donald; four children, daughter, Gwen (Tom) Herder of Robins, and three sons, Marty Recker of St. Charles, Mo., Steve (Kim) Recker of St. Charles and Patrick (Tami) Recker of Monticello; brother, Doc (Blanche) Donovan of Fountain Hills, Ariz.; three sisters, Pat Halstead, Elinor Remington and Beth (Del) Dake, all of Marion; eight grandchildren, Amanda (Andrew) Watters, Shane Herder, Anthony Recker, Alexandria Recker, Avery Recker, Donovan Recker, Maria Recker and Justin Recker; and three great-grandchildren, Stella, Theodore and Alfie Watters. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Joseph; and sister, Lorena Muller. The family would like to thank all those who cared for her in her last days, especially Mercy Palliative Care, Hospice of Mercy and the staff at Mercy Hallmar. We are truly touched by your loving and compassionate care. Memorials may be directed to her family. Please share a memory of Mary Jeanne at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 14, 2019