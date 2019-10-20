|
|
MARY COLLEEN "GRANNY" SCHROPP Parnell Mary Colleen "Granny" Schropp was born Feb. 13, 1931, near Holbrook, Iowa, the daughter of Lawrence Earl and Margaret Teresa (Raher) Duffy. She graduated from Parnell High School in 1949. Granny was united in marriage to Lloyd Leo Schropp on June 7, 1952, at the St. Joseph Catholic Rectory in Parnell. They farmed together for a number of years before Granny went to work at the South Amana Bakery, later Sheller Globe, for a number of years before retiring. After retiring, she babysat grandchildren and was employed at Super 8 Motel for a short time. She was a long time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Parnell, later transferring to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Williamsburg. Granny enjoyed cooking, especially potato salad (no one makes potato salad like Granny), playing bingo, gambling and listening to music. She truly enjoyed her special moments with all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and giving them back rubs. Granny passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Hospice Unit in Iowa City at the age of 88 years. She is survived by her six children, Lloyd (Bennie Jo) Schropp of Parnell, Pam (Dale) Walter of Williamsburg, Larry (Patti) Schropp of Parnell, Penny Seaver of Iowa City, Paula Schropp of Conroy and John Schropp of Parnell; 17 grandchildren, Kristy Schropp, Chad Schropp, Zachary Schropp, Gary Walter, Angela Wilson, Molly Paugh, Sara Schropp, Jeremy Schropp, Abby Doehrmann, Quinn Seaver, Jacob Cox, Nicholas Schropp, Leah Schropp, Miranda Albaugh, Lauren Schropp, Jalen Schropp and Lincoln Schropp; 21 great-grandchildren; a sister, Marilyn (Alvin) Moeller of Marion; sisters-in-law, Charlene Duffy of Cedar Rapids and Carolyn Duffy of Amana; and a special caregiver, Edie Seye of Brooklyn. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2015; three sisters, Peggy Harrington, Kaye Powrie and Nadine Rashely; and three brothers, John R. Duffy, James Duffy and Ted Dyer. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am Tuesday, Oct. 22, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Williamsburg. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established for Iowa City Mercy Hospital Hospice Unit or St. Joseph Cemetery in Parnell. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019