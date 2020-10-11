MARY SHIMON Cedar Rapids Mary Ellen Murphy Shimon passed peacefully on Oct. 6, 2020, to join family and friends she had not seen in a long time. She was 92 years young. She was an incredible woman with a beautiful soul and spirit. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her grandson, Andy; and her brothers, Moe, Don, Bill and Dick. Mary will be forever loved and missed by her children, Judy Gustafson, Dani Shimon, Pat Shimon and his wife Maggie, Debbie Galloway and Chris Shimon; her grandchildren, Jenny, Holly and her husband Ryan, and Murphy; and great-grandchildren, Brady, Addi, Ben and Ayden. She also leaves her beloved sister, Eve; beloved brother, Jerry and his wife Lois; as well as many nieces, nephews, in-laws and great friends. We are all better to have known and loved her. Mary was the oldest of seven children born to Mary and Maurice Murphy in Emmetsburg, Iowa. Theirs was a true Irish family, believing in working hard — and playing hard — especially at cards. Mary married Bob Shimon and they were blessed with five children. Each of their children was born in a different city, the last being in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. This was home for the last 60 years. Family, friends and friends of family were welcome at the Shimon house on 32nd Street. There, countless meals and conversations were shared. Holidays and birthdays were celebrated. Known as "GG's house" for the past 15 years, it was filled with laughter and love. Mary worked in the shoe department of Armstrong's and later in the cafeteria at Garfield Elementary School. She made good friends at both. Mary's lifelong career was being a mom. Mary was an amazing woman and her love for life and for others was evident in how she lived. She was vibrant, witty, compassionate and a dear friend to many. She loved to play euchre, watch football and golf, read, meet up monthly with her close friends and spend time with her extended family. Heaven will be a better place with card games and laughter. A private funeral Mass for family will be held at All Saints Church. The family has set up a website on Legacy.com
, where you are encouraged and welcomed to share your memories of Mary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John of the Cross Emergency Shelter (sthohnwh@msn.com or (319) 362-9041). Mary's life always will be a reminder to live fully, love, and treat each other with kindness.