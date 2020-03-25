|
MARY SIMONSEN Cedar Rapids With great sadness, the family of Mary Simonsen, 75, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, announces her passing on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Wilton Retirement Community. A private family graveside service will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Mary Lea Simonsen was born April 14, 1944, in Anamosa, Iowa, the daughter of Woodrow and Georgia (Duffy) Coppess. She grew up in Oxford Junction, Iowa, and graduated on May 23, 1963, from Oxford Junction High School. She moved to Cedar Rapids with her family on Dec. 1, 1968. She raised five children and worked at Rockwell Collins for 30 years, retiring in 2006. Through the years, she enjoyed family vacations, camping with her grandchildren, reading books, walking in nature, going to flea markets, collecting Barbies and spending time with her family. She is survived by her three sons, Tim Simonsen, Brett (Tara) Simonsen and Chris Simonsen; daughters, Lynn (Merly) Morris and Renee Martens; grandchildren, Dalton and Dakota Simonsen, Christina Harrold, Brandon Morris and Miranda Morris, and Nicole, Jessica and Nicolas Martens; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Garrett and Morgan Harrold, and Brayden, Brycen and Karter Morris; brothers, Larry, Thomas, Steven and Philip; and sisters, Lois, Rose and Peggy. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Georgia Coppess; and sister, Linda Schaefer. Memorial donations may be made to Mary's family.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020