MARY LOUISE (SHAKESPEARE) SOMERS Central City Mary Louise (Shakespeare) Somers, 100, of Central City, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 30, 2020. A private service will be held at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Friends are encouraged to join us on the livestream at client.tribucast.com/
tcid/18784902 at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Burial will be in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Mary was born in a six-sided house west of Central City, Iowa, on Dec. 26, 1919, to Avon C. and Bernice M. (Holcomb) Shakespeare and continued to live on farms in the Central City area. She attended country schools at South Boulder and Red School. She graduated from Central City High School in 1936 and from Iowa State College (now Iowa State University) in Ames with a degree in home economics in 1940. She began her first teaching position in Dickens, Iowa, where she met her future husband, Dale Somers. They had only a few dates before he enlisted in the U.S. Army. They kept in touch during World War II and when they became officially engaged by correspondence in 1943, he had his brother buy their engagement ring and send it to her. When Dale returned to the states after the war, they were married a few days later, on June 15, 1945. They lived in Dickens until 1951, when Mary's parents asked them to come farm the family farm near Central City. Besides teaching in Dickens, Mary taught in Mason City, Alburnett and finally Central City until retiring in 1976 with 20 years of service to education. Mary is survived by her son, Allan (Marion) Somers; her daughter, Barbara (Richard) Dudley; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Avon Francis (Jody) Shakespeare. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brothers, John Norman Shakespeare (stillborn) and George Kent (Iva) Shakespeare; her sister, Phyllis (Robert) Woodford; and her daughter, Marilyn (Victor) Miller. Mary was a member of the Central City United Church of Christ, DAR, Eastern Star and the Central City Historical Society. She was involved in the writing of the three history books of Central City and the surrounding area. She was an avid genealogist and, after researching her own family lines, helped many others with theirs. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences and thoughts may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries.