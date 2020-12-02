1/1
Mary Somers
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY LOUISE (SHAKESPEARE) SOMERS Central City Mary Louise (Shakespeare) Somers, 100, of Central City, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 30, 2020. A private service will be held at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Friends are encouraged to join us on the livestream at client.tribucast.com/ tcid/18784902 at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Burial will be in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Mary was born in a six-sided house west of Central City, Iowa, on Dec. 26, 1919, to Avon C. and Bernice M. (Holcomb) Shakespeare and continued to live on farms in the Central City area. She attended country schools at South Boulder and Red School. She graduated from Central City High School in 1936 and from Iowa State College (now Iowa State University) in Ames with a degree in home economics in 1940. She began her first teaching position in Dickens, Iowa, where she met her future husband, Dale Somers. They had only a few dates before he enlisted in the U.S. Army. They kept in touch during World War II and when they became officially engaged by correspondence in 1943, he had his brother buy their engagement ring and send it to her. When Dale returned to the states after the war, they were married a few days later, on June 15, 1945. They lived in Dickens until 1951, when Mary's parents asked them to come farm the family farm near Central City. Besides teaching in Dickens, Mary taught in Mason City, Alburnett and finally Central City until retiring in 1976 with 20 years of service to education. Mary is survived by her son, Allan (Marion) Somers; her daughter, Barbara (Richard) Dudley; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Avon Francis (Jody) Shakespeare. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brothers, John Norman Shakespeare (stillborn) and George Kent (Iva) Shakespeare; her sister, Phyllis (Robert) Woodford; and her daughter, Marilyn (Victor) Miller. Mary was a member of the Central City United Church of Christ, DAR, Eastern Star and the Central City Historical Society. She was involved in the writing of the three history books of Central City and the surrounding area. She was an avid genealogist and, after researching her own family lines, helped many others with theirs. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences and thoughts may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Service
03:00 PM
livestream at client.tribucast.com/ tcid/18784902
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved