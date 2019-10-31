|
MARY STATLER Keota Mary Statler, 96, of Keota, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Parkview Manor in Wellman. Mary was born Sept. 2, 1923, in Somers, Iowa, to Arthur and Mary Frances (Quinlan) Moeller. She graduated from high school in Somers, received her B.A. at the University of Iowa, and did graduate work for two years at Washington University in St. Louis. Mary lived in Beverly Hills, Calif., for two years and St. Louis, Mo., for two years during World War II. On June 29, 1947, she married Kay Statler at the Methodist church in Iowa City. Mary taught English and speech for 14 years and also farmed for several years. She was a member of the United Church of Faith, where she taught Sunday school for more than 50 years. Survivors include her daughter, Candice Kay (Steven C.) Meyer of Appleton, Wis.; granddaughter, Erica Kay (Michael T.) Poremba; and great-grandchild, Riley Markay of Woodstock, Ill. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and husband of 50 years, Kay W. Statler. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Powell Funeral Home in Keota. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at United Church of Faith, Keota. Condolences: www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019