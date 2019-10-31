Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell Funeral Home - Keota
203 South Green Street
Keota, IA 52248
(641) 636-3109
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Powell Funeral Home - Keota
203 South Green Street
Keota, IA 52248
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
United Church of Faith
Keota, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Statler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Statler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Statler Obituary
MARY STATLER Keota Mary Statler, 96, of Keota, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Parkview Manor in Wellman. Mary was born Sept. 2, 1923, in Somers, Iowa, to Arthur and Mary Frances (Quinlan) Moeller. She graduated from high school in Somers, received her B.A. at the University of Iowa, and did graduate work for two years at Washington University in St. Louis. Mary lived in Beverly Hills, Calif., for two years and St. Louis, Mo., for two years during World War II. On June 29, 1947, she married Kay Statler at the Methodist church in Iowa City. Mary taught English and speech for 14 years and also farmed for several years. She was a member of the United Church of Faith, where she taught Sunday school for more than 50 years. Survivors include her daughter, Candice Kay (Steven C.) Meyer of Appleton, Wis.; granddaughter, Erica Kay (Michael T.) Poremba; and great-grandchild, Riley Markay of Woodstock, Ill. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and husband of 50 years, Kay W. Statler. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Powell Funeral Home in Keota. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at United Church of Faith, Keota. Condolences: www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -