|
|
MARY LORENE STENBERG Cedar Rapids Mary Lorene Stenberg, 78, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Northbrook Manor Care. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Interment will follow services. Mary Lorene Wolfe was born Oct. 6, 1941, in Waukon, Iowa, the daughter of Bill and Beulah (Bloxham) Wolfe. She graduated from high school in Waterville. Mary received a degree in radiology. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Richard Stenberg, on Oct. 21, 1961, in Harpers Ferry, Iowa. Mary worked as a radiology technician for Mercy Hospital and later worked for 20-plus years for Physicians Clinic of Iowa (PCI) with Dr. Fred Pilcher as an orthopedic nurse. She was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals. But most of all, she loved supporting her family as they participated in basketball, football, baseball, soccer and softball. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Jodine Marie Stenberg; parents; and brother, John Wolfe. Left to cherish Mary's memories are her husband, Richard Stenberg of Cedar Rapids; two children, Eric (Kim) Stenberg of Atkins and Lori (Todd) Davis of Waverly; grandchildren, Tony (Karly) Stenberg of Altoona, Jake (Kaitlyn Boline) Stenberg of Cedar Rapids, Anna Stenberg of Cedar Rapids, Cody Schulte of Colorado Springs, Colo., Casey Schulte of Ames, Lance Davis of Waverly and Austin (Jessica) Davis of Waverly; great-grandchildren, Mia, Hannah and Olivia; siblings, Alan (Mary) Wolfe of Cedar Rapids, Beverly (Delaine) Sather of Marion and Rose (Leo) Delay of Monticello; and sister-in-law, Dianne Wolfe. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in Mary's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020