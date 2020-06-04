MARY SUE HOCKMUTH Iowa City Mary Sue Hockmuth, 85, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Mercy Iowa City following a sudden illness. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Graveside Committal Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Oakland Cemetery. Mary Sue was born July 19, 1934, in Evanston, Ill., the daughter of Virgil and Susan (Cannon) Hancher. She was a graduate of University High School and the University of Iowa College of Education. While attending the university, she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority and the Scottish Highlanders for whom she played snare drum. On June 20, 1956, Mary Sue Hancher married Dr. Richard Hockmuth in Iowa City. Mary Sue was community minded. She was a member of PEO, a gardener and member of Project Green, and a volunteer at the Old Capitol, where she had been active with the Old Capitol Restoration. She was involved with the Pi Beta Phi alumni organization, and was proud that two of her granddaughters had pledged the sorority in college. Mary Sue enjoyed playing tennis, loved the arts, and attending events at Hancher Auditorium. She was proud to be an Iowa Citian and an Iowan. Mary Sue was an amazing daughter, a loving wife and mother, a proud grandmother and great-grandmother. She had the best sense of humor, believed that it was important to "give to all," and that "life was for the living," a quote she often heard from her father. Most important was the love she had for her family. Mary Sue is survived by her husband, Richard, and their three children and five grandchildren, David (Kellie) Hockmuth of Des Moines, and their daughter, Madelyn, Molly (Stuart) Hierschbiel of Moscow, Idaho, and their children, Elizabeth and Sarah (Levi) Stewart, and Libby (Paul) Connaghan of Las Vegas, and their children, Nicole and Cara; great-grandson, Rudy Stewart; her brother, Virgil (Pat) Hancher of Fort Collins, Colo.; sister-in-law, Gloria (Fred) Kiechel; nieces and nephews, Meg, John, Tony, Susan, Eric and Anna; and many beloved friends. She will be greatly missed. Mary Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Susan Hancher; and her sister, Priscilla. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hancher Auditorium c/o The University of Iowa Foundation, 1 West Park Rd., Iowa City, IA 52242. Please respect social distancing and wearing of masks.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 4, 2020.