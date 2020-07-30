MARY ANNA SZABO Cedar Rapids Mary Anna Szabo, 82, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at West Ridge Care Center. Visitation: 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 4 p.m. at Church of the King, 3750 F Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids assisted the family with arrangements. Mary was born July 9, 1938, in Iowa County, Iowa, the daughter of Lester and Mildred (Graham) Dvorak, the eldest of six sisters. She was raised with her family on a farm near Elberon, Iowa, and graduated from Keystone Consolidated High School with her lifelong friend, Sue Eichenberger. Mary retired from Rockwell Collins where she worked for more than 35 years. She was a member of the Church of the King, where she served on the Worship Team and was a longtime helper in the prison ministry at the Anamosa Penitentiary. Mary loved sharing her hope in Jesus with everyone she met. Survivors include her children, Doug Hobbs of Athens, Ga., Bob (Jennifer) Tischer of Mount Vernon, Iowa, Chad (Kathy) Szabo of Cedar Rapids and Joy Winebrinner of Spirit Lake, Iowa; grandchildren, Nathan, Samantha, Caleb, Matthew and Rachel Tischer, Zachariah, Josiah, Elias and Isabelle Szabo, and Joshua and Caleb Winebrinner; and sisters, Arlys Spading-Moen of Cedar Rapids, LaVonne McPherson of Athens, Ga., Amber Dvorak-Pitts of Columbia, Md., and Rita Dvorak-Weber of Athens, Ga. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Wanda Barnes of DeWitt, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Mary at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
