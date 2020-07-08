Mary Taylor

MARY ALIDA TAYLOR Cedar Rapids Mary Alida Taylor, 91, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at The Woodlands at The Meth-Wick Community in Cedar Rapids. Private family funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10. A livestream of this service is available at client.tribucast.com/tcid/91106830
. A public visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, at the Chapel of Memories Stateroom at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids. Mary Alida's full obituary can be viewed at www.cedarmemorial.com
.