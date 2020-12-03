1/1
Mary Utt
1930 - 2020
MARY LOUISE UTT Cedar Rapids Mary Louise Utt, 90, passed away Nov. 28, 2020, at Edencrest at Sienna Hills in Ankeny, Iowa. Mary was born Nov. 6, 1930, to Charles and Bertha (Wymore) Chandler on the family farm near Gibson, Iowa. Mary graduated from Gibson Consolidated School in 1949 and Iowa Success Business School in Ottumwa, Iowa, in 1950. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday, Dec. 4, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories with certified celebrant Dr. James Coyle officiating. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. A livestream of the service can be viewed at client.tribucast.com.tcid/10296989 starting at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Interment will be offered at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Mary married Bill Utt on Sept. 11, 1951, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, and moved to San Diego, Calif., where Bill completed his enlistment in the U.S. Navy. They moved to Cedar Rapids in November 1954 and lived in the same house until Mary moved to Ankeny in November 2017. Mary was a loving mother who was active in the lives of her children and grandchildren. In her younger years, she served as a Blue Bird and 4-H leader as well as being active in her church, Trinity United Methodist. She was active in the Elks Club in her retirement years, serving as president of the Elks Ladies Auxiliary three times. She was Elk Sweetheart of the Year in 1999. Mary is survived by her children, Marilyn Louise (Richard) Hay, Pamela (Craig) Nelson, Thomas (Amy) Utt and Terry (Gail) Utt; as well as 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; and her brothers, Elmo Chandler and Orville Chandler. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Elks Lodge No. 251 Ladies Auxiliary, Cedar Rapids.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
01:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
DEC
4
Service
02:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
DEC
4
Service
02:00 PM
livestream service at client.tribucast.com .tcid/10296989
